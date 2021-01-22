1/22/21 Jail Log: Manslaughter among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Nicholas Gonzalez

Nicholas Gonzalez was taken into custody at approximately 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 for warrants issued by the 391st District Court.

Gonzalez’ bail was set at $10,000 for Manslaughter and $10,000 for Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair, for a total of $20,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

The manslaughter charge stems from an incident that took place in early August of 2020. The arrest complaint, dated August 2, 2020, states that Gonzalez took a handgun that Carlos Galvan was playing with at an apartment on 212 Koberlin Street, aimed it at it at Galvan, and pulled the trigger. The gun discharged, and Galvan died as a result of the wound from the bullet.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):