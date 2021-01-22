1/22/21 Jail Log: Manslaughter among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Nicholas Gonzalez

Nicholas Gonzalez was taken into custody at approximately 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 for warrants issued by the 391st District Court.

Gonzalez’ bail was set at $10,000 for Manslaughter and $10,000 for Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair, for a total of $20,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

The manslaughter charge stems from an incident that took place in early August of 2020. The arrest complaint, dated August 2, 2020, states that Gonzalez took a handgun that Carlos Galvan was playing with at an apartment on 212 Koberlin Street, aimed it at it at Galvan, and pulled the trigger. The gun discharged, and Galvan died as a result of the wound from the bullet.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 2
  • Possession: 4
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Manslaughter: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Failure to Identify Intent Give False Info: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Indecent Assault: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
 
ALLEN, SHANE
Booking #:
431796
Release Date:
01-22-2021 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 3:19 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 LICENSE PLATES – WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD
54999999 NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT ON DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX3
MISC FTAX4
MISC VPTA
MISC VPTAX2
$11894.00
GOMEZ, FREDERICK
Booking #:
431795
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 1:58 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
SANCHEZ, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
431794
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 1:53 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SALINAS, ANDREW
Booking #:
431793
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 10:38 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
431792
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 10:29 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ANASTASIO, ROBIN
Booking #:
431791
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
AMADOR, JESSICA
Booking #:
431790
Release Date:
01-21-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 8:22 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
431789
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
BERRY, JORDAN
Booking #:
431788
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
BLYTHE, BROCKLYNN
Booking #:
431787
Release Date:
01-22-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
GONZALEZ, NATHAN
Booking #:
431786
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 3:46 pm
Charges:
09990017 MANSLAUGHTER
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC CPF X 5
No Bond
PEREZ, ZANE
Booking #:
431785
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
NUNEZ-RODRIGUEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
431784
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
ARIZAGA, JUAN
Booking #:
431783
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 12:44 pm
Charges:
48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
48990015 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
GARCIA, ROBERT
Booking #:
431782
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 11:47 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52120009 *GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MITCHELL, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
431781
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 11:18 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ESTES, GREGORY
Booking #:
431780
Release Date:
01-21-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 10:42 am
Charges:
36230001 INDECENT ASSAULT
$5000.00
DOVE, THOMAS
Booking #:
431779
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 8:40 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

