1/22/21 Jail Log: Manslaughter among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Nicholas Gonzalez was taken into custody at approximately 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 for warrants issued by the 391st District Court.
Gonzalez’ bail was set at $10,000 for Manslaughter and $10,000 for Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair, for a total of $20,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
The manslaughter charge stems from an incident that took place in early August of 2020. The arrest complaint, dated August 2, 2020, states that Gonzalez took a handgun that Carlos Galvan was playing with at an apartment on 212 Koberlin Street, aimed it at it at Galvan, and pulled the trigger. The gun discharged, and Galvan died as a result of the wound from the bullet.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Assault Class C – Family Violence: 2
- Possession: 4
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Manslaughter: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Failure to Identify Intent Give False Info: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Indecent Assault: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
54999999 LICENSE PLATES – WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD
54999999 NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT ON DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX3
MISC FTAX4
MISC VPTA
MISC VPTAX2
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010017 GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC CPF X 5
54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
48990015 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
52120009 *GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
