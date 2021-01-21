1/21/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Angela Hogeda

Angela Hogeda was taken into custody at approximately 4:36 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, for warrants issued by the 391st District Court.

Bail for Hogeda was set at $65,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon and $65,000 for Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony, for a total of $130,000. She was released at approximately 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 6
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
 
VALLES, ERIC
Booking #:
431778
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 1:24 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1462.00
HICKS, DANNY
Booking #:
431777
Booking Date:
01-21-2021 – 1:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
TORRES, MARCELO
Booking #:
431776
Release Date:
01-21-2021 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
01-20-2021 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
NAVARRETTE, JOEL
Booking #:
431775
Booking Date:
01-20-2021 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
CORDOVA, SUMMER
Booking #:
431774
Release Date:
01-21-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
01-20-2021 – 8:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
HARO, ADAM
Booking #:
431773
Booking Date:
01-20-2021 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 2
$2178.00
ROBERTSON, DAVID
Booking #:
431772
Booking Date:
01-20-2021 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HOGEDA, ANGELA
Booking #:
431771
Release Date:
01-20-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-20-2021 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
13150005 GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
22990003 GJI*BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
No Bond
GARZA, LOGAN
Booking #:
431770
Booking Date:
01-20-2021 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
ARREOSOLA, SANDRA
Booking #:
431769
Booking Date:
01-20-2021 – 11:51 am
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

