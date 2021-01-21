1/21/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Angela Hogeda

Angela Hogeda was taken into custody at approximately 4:36 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, for warrants issued by the 391st District Court.

Bail for Hogeda was set at $65,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon and $65,000 for Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony, for a total of $130,000. She was released at approximately 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):