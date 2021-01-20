1/20/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Aggravated Kidnapping Bodily Injury/Sexual Abuse among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Gregory Estes
Cameron Simmons

Gregory Estes was taken into custody at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 for warrants issued by Taylor County and Coleman County.

Bail for Estes was set with two charges for Aggravated Sexual Assault Child at $100,000 each, two charges for Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact at $100,000 each, and a charge for Indecent Assault at $15,000, for a grand total of $415,000. He was released at 9:28 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Cameron Simmons was taken into custody at approximately 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, for warrants issued by the 51st District Court.

Bail for Simmons was set at two charges for Aggravated Kidnapping BI/Sexual Abuse at $50,000 each and one charge of Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact at $50,000, for a total of $150,000. As of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 4
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Misc US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Aggravated Kidnapping BI/Sexual Abuse: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
 
RICHARDSON, EDWARD
Booking #:
431768
Booking Date:
01-20-2021 – 12:51 am
Charges:
35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LUCERO, ALBERT
Booking #:
431767
Release Date:
01-20-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
01-19-2021 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ROBERTS, RONALD
Booking #:
431766
Release Date:
01-19-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-19-2021 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
ESTES, GREGORY
Booking #:
431765
Release Date:
01-19-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-19-2021 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
36230001 INDECENT ASSAULT
$415000.00
MORENO, CRUZ
Booking #:
431764
Booking Date:
01-19-2021 – 5:18 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFx11
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$502.00
MUNIZ-CADENA, ADRIAN
Booking #:
431763
Booking Date:
01-19-2021 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
LOPEZ, JOE
Booking #:
431762
Booking Date:
01-19-2021 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF x6
MISC FTA x2
MISC LITTERING
$2566.00
GARCIA, JUAN
Booking #:
431761
Booking Date:
01-19-2021 – 12:31 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50990041 *GJI* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
No Bond
SIMMONS, CAMERON
Booking #:
431760
Booking Date:
01-19-2021 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
10990013 *GJI* AGG KIDNAPPING BI/SEXUAL ABUSE
10990013 GJI*AGG KIDNAPPING BI/SEXUAL ABUSE
36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
$50000.00
DAVIS, PAUL
Booking #:
431759
Booking Date:
01-19-2021 – 11:51 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
CAVALLO, RICHARD
Booking #:
431758
Release Date:
01-19-2021 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
01-19-2021 – 10:58 am
Charges:
13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
