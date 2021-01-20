1/20/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Aggravated Kidnapping Bodily Injury/Sexual Abuse among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Gregory Estes

Cameron Simmons

Gregory Estes was taken into custody at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 for warrants issued by Taylor County and Coleman County.

Bail for Estes was set with two charges for Aggravated Sexual Assault Child at $100,000 each, two charges for Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact at $100,000 each, and a charge for Indecent Assault at $15,000, for a grand total of $415,000. He was released at 9:28 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Cameron Simmons was taken into custody at approximately 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, for warrants issued by the 51st District Court.

Bail for Simmons was set at two charges for Aggravated Kidnapping BI/Sexual Abuse at $50,000 each and one charge of Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact at $50,000, for a total of $150,000. As of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 4

Misc CPF: 2

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Misc US Marshal Hold: 1

Aggravated Kidnapping BI/Sexual Abuse: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1

RICHARDSON, EDWARD Booking #: 431768 Booking Date: 01-20-2021 – 12:51 am Charges: 35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 LUCERO, ALBERT Booking #: 431767 Release Date: 01-20-2021 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 01-19-2021 – 10:31 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ROBERTS, RONALD Booking #: 431766 Release Date: 01-19-2021 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 01-19-2021 – 7:58 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond ESTES, GREGORY Booking #: 431765 Release Date: 01-19-2021 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 01-19-2021 – 6:25 pm Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

36230001 INDECENT ASSAULT $415000.00 MORENO, CRUZ Booking #: 431764 Booking Date: 01-19-2021 – 5:18 pm Charges: MISC CPFx11

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $502.00 MUNIZ-CADENA, ADRIAN Booking #: 431763 Booking Date: 01-19-2021 – 5:11 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond LOPEZ, JOE Booking #: 431762 Booking Date: 01-19-2021 – 4:09 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF x6

MISC FTA x2

MISC LITTERING $2566.00 GARCIA, JUAN Booking #: 431761 Booking Date: 01-19-2021 – 12:31 pm Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50990041 *GJI* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION No Bond SIMMONS, CAMERON Booking #: 431760 Booking Date: 01-19-2021 – 12:26 pm Charges: 10990013 *GJI* AGG KIDNAPPING BI/SEXUAL ABUSE

10990013 GJI*AGG KIDNAPPING BI/SEXUAL ABUSE

36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT $50000.00 DAVIS, PAUL Booking #: 431759 Booking Date: 01-19-2021 – 11:51 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE $500.00 CAVALLO, RICHARD Booking #: 431758 Release Date: 01-19-2021 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 01-19-2021 – 10:58 am Charges: 13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY No Bond

