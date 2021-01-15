1/15/21 Jail Log: Sexual Assault of a Child, Assault Causing Bodily Injury among charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Family Violence: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
 
SALAZAR, RUBEN
Booking #:
431708
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 2:23 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS STATE FELONY
35990015 POSS CS (F-3)
$512.00
TAVAREZ, CAROL
Booking #:
431707
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 2:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2662.00
MARTINEZ, RIANNE
Booking #:
431706
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 12:11 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X5
$4796.00
CARRILLO, AARON
Booking #:
431705
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 11:05 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
FERNANDEZ, MARIBEL
Booking #:
431704
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 10:43 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC FTA
$1506.00
BROWNING, TOMAKA
Booking #:
431703
Release Date:
01-14-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 9:05 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
STOKES, DEMETRIUS
Booking #:
431702
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
13990001 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
23990191 *MTR* THEFT OF PROPERTY >$50 = <$500
35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 * MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 *J/N* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990071 *J/N* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
No Bond
CASTILLO, JAMES
Booking #:
431701
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
REYES-MARTIN, KALOB
Booking #:
431700
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
Madrid, Reuben
Booking #:
431699
Release Date:
01-14-2021 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 6:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PEREZ-URIAS, SAMUEL
Booking #:
431698
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 10:29 am
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
PEREZ-LOPEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
431697
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 10:24 am
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
SANTIAGO, ANTONIO
Booking #:
431696
Release Date:
01-14-2021 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 9:44 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
RECENDEZ, DANIELA
Booking #:
431695
Release Date:
01-14-2021 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 9:29 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo