1/13/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Justin Friar was taken into custody at approximately 9:28 p.m. on Monday, January 12, 2021 for warrants issued by McCulloch County.
Friar’s bail was set at $150,000 for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, with an additional $100,000 for Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle and $100,000 for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon, for a grand total of $350,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
- Possession: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Theft: 2
- Fail to Stop at Designated Point: 1
- Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MINOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
MISC FTA X3
54999999 NO DL X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL REPSONISBILTY
MISC VPTA X 4
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF x 9
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
