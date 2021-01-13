1/13/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Justin Friar

Justin Friar was taken into custody at approximately 9:28 p.m. on Monday, January 12, 2021 for warrants issued by McCulloch County.

Friar’s bail was set at $150,000 for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, with an additional $100,000 for Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle and $100,000 for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon, for a grand total of $350,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Fail to Stop at Designated Point: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
 
 
BALTAZAR, STEPHEN
Booking #:
431682
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 4:39 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
CORDESS, ONEY
Booking #:
431681
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 4:29 am
Charges:
11990012 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond
TREVINO, JAIME
Booking #:
431680
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 3:51 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X1
$1114.00
SANCHEZ, SETH
Booking #:
431679
Release Date:
01-13-2021 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 1:34 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ROSE, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431678
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 1:23 am
Charges:
29990042 *RPR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MINOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
$2064.00
 
LOCKLEAR, TYLER
Booking #:
431677
Booking Date:
01-12-2021 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
MISC FTA X3
$2762.00
DOMINGUEZ, RUMALDO
Booking #:
431676
Release Date:
01-13-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
01-12-2021 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT
54999999 NO DL X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL REPSONISBILTY
MISC VPTA X 4
$4754.00
FRIAR, JUSTIN
Booking #:
431675
Booking Date:
01-12-2021 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
IBARRA, JESSICA
Booking #:
431674
Booking Date:
01-12-2021 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
SHERROD, CAREY
Booking #:
431673
Booking Date:
01-12-2021 – 12:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SALAS, HUMBERTON
Booking #:
431672
Booking Date:
01-12-2021 – 10:54 am
Charges:
23990193 *FTA*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF x 9
$8000.00
ACOSTA, EDDIE
Booking #:
431671
Release Date:
01-12-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
01-12-2021 – 9:52 am
Charges:
54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
SEGURA, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431670
Release Date:
01-12-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-12-2021 – 8:58 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
