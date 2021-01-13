1/13/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Justin Friar

Justin Friar was taken into custody at approximately 9:28 p.m. on Monday, January 12, 2021 for warrants issued by McCulloch County.

Friar’s bail was set at $150,000 for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, with an additional $100,000 for Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle and $100,000 for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon, for a grand total of $350,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):