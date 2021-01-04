1/1-1/4, 2021 Jail Log: Aggravated Robbery among charges

Over the holiday, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Riley Hill

Riley Hill was taken into custody at approximately 7:46 p.m. on January 2, 2021 for a warrant issued by Tom Green County.

Hill’s bail was set at $150,000 for Aggravated Robbery. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):