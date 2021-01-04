1/1-1/4, 2021 Jail Log: Aggravated Robbery among charges

Over the holiday, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Riley Hill was taken into custody at approximately 7:46 p.m. on January 2, 2021 for a warrant issued by Tom Green County.
Hill’s bail was set at $150,000 for Aggravated Robbery. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 7
- Possession: 11
- Driving While Intoxicated: 7
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
- Theft: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Assault by Threat Class C Family Violence: 1
- Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Aggravated Robbery: 2
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register: 1
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54999999 FAILTO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO DL
MISC CPF X4
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
54999999 SPEEDING 49 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA x 3
73999999 ANIMAL(S) CHAINING
73999999 FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY – SUB
MISC VPTA X 1
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X6
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC FTAX3
MISC VPTA
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
