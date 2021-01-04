1/1-1/4, 2021 Jail Log: Aggravated Robbery among charges

Over the holiday, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Riley Hill

Riley Hill was taken into custody at approximately 7:46 p.m. on January 2, 2021 for a warrant issued by Tom Green County.

Hill’s bail was set at $150,000 for Aggravated Robbery. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 7
  • Possession: 11
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 7
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
  • Theft: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Assault by Threat Class C Family Violence: 1
  • Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Aggravated Robbery: 2
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register: 1
 
SHERMAN, BETHANY
Booking #:
431520
Booking Date:
01-01-2021 – 2:21 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ROLLINS, BRYAN
Booking #:
431518
Booking Date:
12-31-2020 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
RODRIGUEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
431517
Booking Date:
12-31-2020 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54999999 FAILTO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO DL
MISC CPF X4
$1364.00
YURATOVAC, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431516
Booking Date:
12-31-2020 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
13990031 *MTR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
THOMPSON, BRYAN
Booking #:
431515
Release Date:
01-01-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
12-31-2020 – 8:41 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ARREDONDO, TENNY
Booking #:
431514
Release Date:
01-01-2021 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
12-31-2020 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
$690.00
YNOSTROSA, MARISSA
Booking #:
431513
Booking Date:
12-31-2020 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
54999999 SPEEDING 49 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA x 3
$3384.00
BRANNON, ROSA
Booking #:
431512
Booking Date:
12-31-2020 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 1
No Bond
ARNETT, JOZEF
Booking #:
431511
Booking Date:
12-31-2020 – 6:55 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MAEDGEN, CAMERON
Booking #:
431510
Booking Date:
12-31-2020 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
73999999 ANIMAL(S) CHAINING
73999999 FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
No Bond
 
BRYAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431540
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 5:00 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
HENN, PAUL
Booking #:
431539
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 4:56 am
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
WRIGHT, JACOB
Booking #:
431538
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 4:54 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
DARNELL, TERRANCE
Booking #:
431537
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 4:53 am
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
PARDO, GUSTAVO
Booking #:
431536
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 3:46 am
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY – SUB
MISC VPTA X 1
$11632.00
LUJAN, JASON
Booking #:
431535
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 2:19 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SOLIS, PRISCILLA
Booking #:
431534
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 2:04 am
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
 
GUYTON, SEAN
Booking #:
431533
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 1:59 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SALAZAR, NATHAN
Booking #:
431532
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 12:48 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$2000.00
 
PARSON, JAY
Booking #:
431531
Booking Date:
01-01-2021 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
SURBER, JORDAN
Booking #:
431530
Booking Date:
01-01-2021 – 10:43 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
 
BEASLEY, RICKY
Booking #:
431529
Booking Date:
01-01-2021 – 9:53 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GONZALES, ROBERT
Booking #:
431528
Release Date:
01-02-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
01-01-2021 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
431527
Booking Date:
01-01-2021 – 8:44 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
BARTHELEMY, STEVEN
Booking #:
431526
Booking Date:
01-01-2021 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MARTINEZ, ERIKA
Booking #:
431525
Release Date:
01-01-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-01-2021 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
$662.00
RIOS, ASHLEY
Booking #:
431524
Booking Date:
01-01-2021 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1226.00
GWIN, JOHN
Booking #:
431523
Booking Date:
01-01-2021 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE
$390.00
CROUCH, KIAIR
Booking #:
431522
Release Date:
01-01-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-01-2021 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DL
$514.00
ODOMS, DOMINIQUE
Booking #:
431521
Booking Date:
01-01-2021 – 6:27 am
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
 
SOTO, BRANDON
Booking #:
431556
Booking Date:
01-03-2021 – 3:23 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
WATSON, BRANDON
Booking #:
431555
Booking Date:
01-03-2021 – 2:58 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
VILLA, BERTHA
Booking #:
431554
Booking Date:
01-03-2021 – 1:16 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BYE, AMANDA
Booking #:
431553
Booking Date:
01-03-2021 – 12:20 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X6
$1162.00
ESCOBEDO, JONATHAN
Booking #:
431552
Booking Date:
01-03-2021 – 12:18 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
GARCIA, ERNEST
Booking #:
431551
Booking Date:
01-03-2021 – 12:10 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
REYES, SONIA
Booking #:
431550
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 11:14 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GARCIA, ERVEY
Booking #:
431549
Release Date:
01-02-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS CX2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC FTAX3
MISC VPTA
$5630.00
REYNA, COLE
Booking #:
431548
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HILL, RILEY
Booking #:
431547
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
No Bond
GUZMAN, GILBERT
Booking #:
431546
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
No Bond
RODGERS, ELMO
Booking #:
431544
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 4:59 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X 1
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1064.00
TELLEZ, JULIO
Booking #:
431545
Release Date:
01-02-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
13990001 *FTA*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$5000.00
Polk, Zachery
Booking #:
431543
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 3:10 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
SLAUGHTER, ZENOBIA
Booking #:
431542
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 1:05 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
FARMER, KRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431541
Booking Date:
01-02-2021 – 10:33 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
 
 
SANCHEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
431563
Booking Date:
01-03-2021 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
BRISENO, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
431562
Booking Date:
01-03-2021 – 9:42 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
FLORES, KALANI
Booking #:
431561
Booking Date:
01-03-2021 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
DELK, KOLE
Booking #:
431560
Release Date:
01-03-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-03-2021 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
TORRES, DAVID
Booking #:
431559
Booking Date:
01-03-2021 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
36990009 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER W/PREV CONV IAT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$50500.00
HODGES, LOUIS
Booking #:
431558
Release Date:
01-03-2021 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-03-2021 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

