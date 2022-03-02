IRION COUNTY, Texas – The Irion County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report of service calls for February 2022.
Below is a list of calls Irion County responded to during February 2022:
5 – Alarm
6 – Animal Calls
1 – Arson
7 – Assist Motorist
26 – Assist Other Agency (EMS, VFD & Crockett County DWI)
1 – Civil Standby
1 – Courtesy Transport
2 – Criminal Trespass
3 – Disturbance
1 – Emergency Detention
1 – Harrassment
5 – Information
7 – Livestock at Large
2 – MVA-Major
4 – MVA-Minor (including Deer Strike)
2 – Smoke Report
5 – Suspicious Vehicle
2 – Theft
1 – Towed Vehicle
3 – Traffic Hazard (Including Semi)
1 – Warrant Service
2 – Welfare Concern