IRION COUNTY, Texas – The Irion County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report of service calls for February 2022.

Below is a list of calls Irion County responded to during February 2022:

5 – Alarm

6 – Animal Calls

1 – Arson

7 – Assist Motorist

26 – Assist Other Agency (EMS, VFD & Crockett County DWI)

1 – Civil Standby

1 – Courtesy Transport

2 – Criminal Trespass

3 – Disturbance

1 – Emergency Detention

1 – Harrassment

5 – Information

7 – Livestock at Large

2 – MVA-Major

4 – MVA-Minor (including Deer Strike)

2 – Smoke Report

5 – Suspicious Vehicle

2 – Theft

1 – Towed Vehicle

3 – Traffic Hazard (Including Semi)

1 – Warrant Service

2 – Welfare Concern