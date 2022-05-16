SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 15, 2022, around 1:16 AM an SAPD Sergeant observed a vehicle traveling at high rates of speed in the wrong direction in the 2000 block of West Houston Harte Expressway. The car was a white-in-color Honda.

The SAPD Sergeant attempted to stop the vehicle by activating his emergency lights however the suspect disregarded this and continued to drive Eastbound in the Westbound lanes of Houston Harte Expressway.

An SAPD K9 unit was able to get in front of the suspect’s vehicle near the 4100blk of US Highway 67. This caused the suspect’s vehicle to turn around on the highway and then stop shortly after, Officers were then able to take the suspect (Angelo Garcia 32yoa) into custody without further incident.

Garcia was charged with the listed offenses:

· Evading arrest/detention with a Motor Vehicle

· Driving While Intoxicated

· Possession of Marijuana

· Two County Warrants

· Two City Warrants

· One Out of County Warrant

No officers or civilians were hurt during the course of this incident and it is believed this is due to the officer’s communication/actions while trying to stop Garcia.