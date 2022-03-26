KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested one individual for attempting to smuggle three other individuals into the country, according to a release from the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office Friday evening, March 25, 2022.

According to the release, the Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver traveling north on U.S. Highway 377 S. in Kimble County.

Shortly after being notified, Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies, working under Operation Lone Star, conducted a traffic stop on the reported vehicle near U.S. Highway 377S/KC170.

During the traffic stop, deputies learned the four occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were individuals attempting to be smuggled into the country. Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies said one of the individuals claimed to have been living in the US for approximately three years and was partially responsible for orchestrating the smuggling event.

The driver was arrested for Smuggling of Persons and the individuals were detained for pick up by U.S. Border Patrol.

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Texas DPS for their assistance during the incident.