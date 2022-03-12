KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – One person was arrested in Kimble County on Friday, March 11 for attempting to smuggle two individuals into the country, according to a release from the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.

According the release, a Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputy was working patrol on Interstate 10 where the deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation.

During the course of the deputy’s investigation, he learned the two passengers in the vehicle were being smuggled into the country. The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for human smuggling. The undocumented aliens were detained for pickup and processing by Border Patrol.

Law enforcement officers then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle where officers found narcotics in the vehicle.

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Texas Game Wardens for their assistance during the incident.

Courtesy: Kimble County Sheriff’s Office