Home invasion suspected, resident used deadly force

On Friday, June 28, 2019, just before midnight, the San Angelo Police Department along with the San Angelo Fire Department responded to an address at the Sedona Ranch Apartments, 2901 Sunset Dr., in regards to a shooting victim.

The first responding units arrived to find one male subject deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The SAPD reports the investigation is still very fluid at the time of this writing, however early indications point that the incident is a targeted home invasion and the resident used deadly force.

This is a developing story.

Source: San Angelo Police Department