ABILENE, Texas — The fourth suspect in the May 2021 murder of Jacob Hernandez in San Angelo was arrested in Abilene on Monday morning.

According to arrest records in Taylor County, 17-year-old Amethyst Deanda, of Abilene, was booked into the Taylor County Jail on Monday morning. Deanda is charged with Capital Murder in connection with the murder of Jacob Hernandez and is currently in custody with a bond of $500,000.

Three other suspects have been charged in the shooting death of Hernandez; they include Francisco Isiah Morales, David Rodriguez, and Eric Aguillon.

Hernandez was killed on the morning of May 26, 2021, when he was shot in the chest at his apartment in San Angelo.

According to police affidavits, officers arrived at Hernandez’s home in response to reports of a shooting and discovered a firearm on the steps leading to the apartment. Inside, officers found the body of Hernandez.

Surveillance footage used in the investigation shows a vehicle being parked at the complex before two figures in black masks can be seen exiting the car and walking toward Hernandez’s apartment.

One suspect, later determined to be Francisco Morales, can be seen carrying a backpack that was left at the scene. The backpack was later used to connect Morales to the murder before his arrest last September.

It would be four months before the arrest of a second suspect, David Alexander Rodriguez, who was arrested in San Angelo on January 21, 2022.

The final two suspects, Eric Anthony Aguillon and Amethyst Deanda were arrested less than a month after Rodriguez.