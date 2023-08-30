SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — (UPDATE 3:17) Police have left the area, no comment on the situation has been given at this time.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — There is currently a heavy police presence near the 3500 block of Wildwood.

A Nixle alert from SAPD has asked citizens to avoid the area of Wildewood Dr and Forest Trail by the Wildewood Apartments. Additionally, Forest Trail, College Hills and Wildwood have been shut down in response to the situation. Responding units from SAPD, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and DPS are all currently at the scene.

CVHP Staff on the scene report police activity in front of a residence with weapons drawn.