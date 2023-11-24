SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Nov. 9, a San Angelo man was indicted in Tom Green County for allegedly sexually assaulting two children by contact while staying at a family member’s house in 2015.

Omar Estrada, 50, was indicted in Tom Green County on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The investigation began on July 5, 2023, after two witnesses, S.A. and A.A., were contacted by Reagan County Sheriff’s Office Captian Philip Kemp for accusations of possible sexual abuse from Estrada in San Angelo.

During the interview, Reagan County law enforcement learned S.A. and A.A. had been spending time with family in San Angelo on July 25, 2015. At that time, S.A. was seven or eight years old and A.A. was eight or nine.

Mugshot: Omar Estrada 9-15-2023 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

S.A. told Captian Kemp that Estrada had rubbed a sexual organ on their buttocks crack under clothing for several minutes. Documents filed in Tom Green County show A.A. told Captian Kemp that Estrada had pulled down their clothing and his mouth made contact with the A.A.’s sexual organ.

In an interview between a San Angelo Police Department detective and Estrada on Sept. 13, 2023, Estrada said he spent the night at a family’s residence in San Angelo on July 25, 2015. While there, Estrada claims he had gone to the area where S.A. and A.A. were in the residence. Estrada further told law enforcement that “S.A.’s clothes were pulled down, exposing S.A.’s buttocks and anus”, records state. A.A.’s clothes were also pulled down, exposing their sexual organ, Estrada said.

According to records filed in Tom Green County, Estrada said during the interview that his sexual organ was rubbed on S.A.’s buttocks and anus. He also said that on that night, his mouth came in contact with A.A.’s sexual organ.

Estrada was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sept. 15 and has a bond set at $2,000,000. Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony and is punishable in the state of Texas by five to 99 years in prison or life. Indecency with a child by sexual contact is a second-degree felony punishable by between two and 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.