SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One man was indicted in the 119th District Court in Tom Green County after a domestic disturbance led to a man threatening to cut another person with a knife.

Gabriel Otero, 57, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 13, 2023.

Mugshot: Gabriel Otero 10-29-2023 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to documents filed in Tom Green County, San Angelo police officers were dispatched to the 1500 Blk of Pulliam St. for a domestic assault. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a neighbor, David Lowe, had overheard yelling in a neighboring apartment, which was normal. However, the neighbor shared he began hearing ‘contact’ sounds. As Lowe proceeded outside, he continued hearing the ‘contact’ sound and a female yelling.

Lowe told officers he went around the apartment where he saw the front door open with Otero, who was not allowed at the apartment complex, and a female inside. Otero “became verbally aggressive and argumentative” with Lowe after seeing him.

Otero went outside with a knife while making verbal threats that he was going to cut Lowe. Detectives learned that Lowe had picked up a brick while outside because he knew Otero had a knife.

Records state Otero came at Lowe with the knife, but Lowe pushed him away. In the process, Lowe received a small laceration on his left wrist which possibly came from the knife or by Otero’s fingernails.

SAPD detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the apartment complex where they saw Otero come out of an apartment with a white and silver knife in his right hand, seemingly behind his back. In the footage, Lowe is seen walking away from Otero while Otero walks in his direction with a knife, swinging his arms up and down. Otero then pushed Lowe to the ground.

During an interview with Otero, he admitted that the object in his hand at the time was a knife. The knife was seized by police from Otero’s person upon his detention.

Otero remains incarcerated at the Tom Green County Detention Center for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing serious bodily injury family violence. His bond is set at $425,000.