SAN ANGELO, Tx — A San Angelo man who was wanted for multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had evaded law enforcement twice was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on Friday.

Juan Morales, Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, August 26, 2022, 38-year-old Juan Morales was arrested at a San Angelo residence in a joint operation between the Sheriff’s Office and the San Angelo Police Department.

The sheriff says Morales had a total of 12 outstanding warrants — four warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, several warrants for possession of a controlled substance, and three warrants for evading arrest with a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office says Morales fled from law enforcement more than once and injured citizens in the process.

Morales is currently in custody in Tom Green County with a combined bond of $738,000.