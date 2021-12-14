UPDATE: Menard County Sheriff’s Office announced that Aries Alexus Rogers has been captured and is in police custody.

MENARD COUNTY, Texas – A Scurry County Transport unit reported an inmate has escaped from police custody, according to a post from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

According to police, Aries Alexus Rogers ran from police at Tres Amigos and was last seen on Gay Street.

Police identify Rogers as a white, 5ft 9in male, 167lbs, with light brown hair in a bun on the top of his head and wearing a multi-colored shirt, mostly yellow.

Menard County Sheriff’s Office advises the public “if you see this subject, call 911. Do not confront.”

The full post from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office is below:

Menard ISD has shared on Facebook that both of their campuses are on lockout and intend to release at normal time.

Rogers is under arrest in Scurry County for a number of charges including failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.