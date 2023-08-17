SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Four teenagers were arrested after Officers were dispatched to a possible burglary of a residence on the West side of town Sunday evening.

According to a press release from SAPD, three adults and one juvenile were taken into custody for a variety of charges after being found inside a residence. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of N. Milton in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arriving, officers learned that the homeowner was currently not home, having seen the suspects inside his residence via an indoor surveillance camera.

Two of the four suspects fled the residence out of a rear door and were quickly taken into custody by responding officers. The suspects were found to be in possession of multiple firearms and suspected narcotics.

At the conclusion of the preliminary investigation, the suspects were charged with the mentioned offenses:

Alvaro Morales (19yoa) – Criminal Trespass of a Habitation and Tampering with an Identification Number

Ivan Lopez (19yoa) – Criminal Trespass of a Habitation and Outstanding County Warrants.

Isaiah Shaffer (17yoa) – Criminal Trespass of a Habitation and Evading Arrest/Detention.

16-year-old Juvenile – Criminal Trespass of a Habitation and Evading Arrest/Detention.

The three adults were transported to the Tom Green County Jail and the Juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.