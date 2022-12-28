SAN ANGELO, Texas — A former San Angelo Police Department officer was indicted for possession of a controlled substance.

Mugshot: Bryan James courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to records filed in Tom Green County, Bryan James allegedly had a controlled substance in his possession on Feb. 10, 2021.

SAPD shared in a statement that James resigned from the department in Feb. 2021 during an internal affairs investigation.

SAPD says that the Texas Ranger took over the internal investigation which led to the indictment of James for possession of more than one gram and less than four grams of a controlled substance.

Stay up-to-date on what is happening in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley by downloading the Concho Valley Homepage app from the App Store or Google Play store.