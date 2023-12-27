SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo is no stranger to crime, but every city still manages to have a few cases that stand out above the rest for their… particularly interesting stories.

From a man breaking into the courthouse to an individual outside the sheriff’s office with a handmade firearm, local law enforcement sent out several press releases to inform the community of crimes happening in the area this year. Here is Concho Valley Homepage’s pick for the five most unforgettable crimes that happened in San Angelo in 2023:

Man douses himself in gasoline, breaks out of jail

On March 14, 36-year-old Delfino Hill proceeded to douse himself in gasoline and held a lighter as San Angelo Police Officers worked to detain him.

Mugshot: Delfino Hill 3-15-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to SAPD, officers were dispatched to El Patio for an unknown disturbance when Hill fled the scene. Officers followed Hill off and on for the next hour and finally located him at the 1300 Blk of Hill St.

Hill had found a gasoline container during the chase and began pouring it on himself when confronted by local law enforcement. Hill held a lighter in his right hand as officers attempted to negotiate with him.

SAPD officers executed a plan once Hill refused to surrender by shooting a beanbag shotgun round at his stomach while spraying him with a fire extinguisher. Hill received medical treatment and was charged with evading arrest with a previous conviction.

Just a few days later, law enforcement was called out to the Tom Green County Detention Center for a man who escaped at 1:56 p.m. Court documents report Hill exited the facility through unsecured doors on March 22 and barricaded himself in a parked car that was near a construction area near U.S. Highway 277. The release states that evidence found in and around the vehicle indicates that Hill “may have come into possession of a firearm during the term of his escape.”

Law enforcement took Hill back into custody at 3 p.m. after the TGCSO Special Response Team utilized a tactical approach on the vehicle.

View the articles:

Courthouse break-in calls cops on himself

Mugshot: Noe Blanco 11-21-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

The San Angelo Police Department and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Tom Green County Courthouse on Nov. 21 at 5:52 a.m. Law enforcement reported Noe Blanco, 27, broke into the courthouse to seek shelter and then proceeded to call the San Angelo Police Department to notify them of the break-in.

Blanco was removed from a courtroom at 6:20 a.m. and was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center for criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, criminal trespassing, and a parole violation.

Read the article:

Man arrested with intent to use homemade firearm against TGCSO

31-year-old San Angelo resident Jeremy Jay Daniels was taken into custody on Dec. 8, 2023, after investigators located him outside the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, acting unusual.

Mugshot Jeremy Daniels courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office 12-08-2023

A press release from the sheriff’s office shares it appeared as though Daniels was watching the activity of the deputies in the parking lot while trying to remain hidden behind seas containers.

When sheriff’s deputies made contact with the individual, they discovered Daniels had a pipe that he had converted into a twelve-gauge zip gun.

Further investigation showed the gun to be functional. Daniels also made negative comments about his past interactions with the sheriff’s office. He also shared he intended to use the zip gun to “exact revenge against deputies”.

Read the article:

Pipe bomb pieces found in local home

Mugshot: Rene Leija 11-20-2023 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, April 19, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and arrest warrant for Rene Leija in the 6700 Blk of Grap Creek Rd. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, potential pipe bomb pieces were found in the residence.

The Abilene Police Department bomb squad and federal agents secured the devices and were submitted to the ATF lab for further examination.

Leija was charged with possession of components of explosives and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently incarcerated at the Tom Green County Detention Center and has a $175,000 bond.

Read the article:

Stolen dump truck takes out powerlines

Mugshot: David Conklin 3-21-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Bell Street and Beacon Street for a wreck on March 21. Officers located a dump trailer on its side along with multiple utility poles and traffic control devices that had been struck due to the dump bed of the trailer being extended.

During their investigation, SAPD discovered the overturned 18-wheeler had been reported stolen near Veck Street and Bell Street. After speaking with witnesses, officers located David Conklin and charged him with theft of property of more than $30,000 and less than $150,000.

Conklin was deemed incompetent to stand trial and has been ordered to be committed to a mental health facility.

Read the article: