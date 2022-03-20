RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Ranger Police Department (RPD) said the multiple structure fires set in city limits on the evening of St. Patrick’s Day were arson.

Robert James was arrested Saturday, March 19, on five counts of State Jail Felony Arson.

According to a report made by the RPD, the first fire was set in the 400 block of South Marston Street. Strong winds picked up those flames and carried them to four other locations.

While this investigation is still ongoing, RPD stated its appreciation, not only to first responders who put out the fires, but to volunteers who donated food and water to those first responders.