SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department has received information that unknown person(s) have been contacting local residents and impersonating employees from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office. The unknown person(s) claim to be law enforcement officers and attempt to receive payment for non-existent “Failure to Appear” warrants.

San Angelo Police says if you are contacted by such persons, do what you can to verify the identity of the person calling and if there is any doubt, hang up and contact the agency directly that they claim to be associated with. It’s also best that you don’t disclose any personal information over the phone unless you are certain who you are speaking with is legitimate.

The San Angelo Police Department also said they will never contact you via telephone and request payment for warrants, child support or any fines associated with citations/criminal charges. The police department will also never ask for payments to be made in any form of gift cards, cash applications or wired transactions of any sort.

If you have any questions, please contact San Angelo Police Department’s Desk Duty Officer at 325-655-6256 during regular business hours or call non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315 after hours.

The San Angelo Police Department also provides additional tips to help keep the public safe from social media scams/transactions:

1. Don’t fall victim to the scam giveaways, contests, and surveys. If it’s too good to be true, then it probably isn’t true. If it’s a post that you are tagged in with multiple people regarding money, it’s more than likely illegitimate. If it requires you to click on an external link and provide personal information, then it’s more than likely a scam.

2. If the profile is new, has limited friends, one profile picture or no picture, has no transaction history and a variety of other signs that the person is not real, it’s probably best you don’t conduct any transactions of any sort with them.

3. If you receive a friend request from a duplicate profile of a friend already on your friend list, then it is more than likely fake. Verify with the friend that they didn’t make a new profile and report said profile if it’s learned to be fake.

4. Don’t give out information regarding your Credit/Debit cards online unless you verify that you giving this information to a credible business/person.

5. Do your due diligence and research when it comes to disclosing personal information or doing any kind of transactions online.