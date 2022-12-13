SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has added a Ballinger man they believe was involved in a high-speed chase last week.

According to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Stephen Allen Smith, of Ballinger, led deputies on a high-speed chase on a stolen motorcycle on Thursday, December 9, 2022.

The sheriff’s office says the chase began at the intersection of Side View Lane and Apache Trail north of San Angelo near US Highway 87 N. when deputies tried to stop Smith and one other man who were riding motorcycles that had been reported as stolen. Smith and the other rider, identified by the sheriff’s office as Jaysen Braman of Bushland, TX, took off in different directions and separate pursuits by deputies began.

The sheriff’s office says Braman sped south into San Angelo where he was involved in a crash at the intersection of North Bryant Blvd. and West 29th Street.

Braman was arrested at the scene and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He was later released after posting bond.

The scene of a crash on North Bryant Blvd and West 29th Street on December 9th, 2022. The crash followed the pursuit of Jaysen Braman by Tom Green County sheriff’s deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith fled north toward Grape Creek and Carlsbad and abandoned the motorcycle near West Carlsbad Loop. Deputies say Smith then escaped into a pasture.

The sheriff’s office says Smith is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, theft of property and criminal mischief. Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (325) 655-8111.