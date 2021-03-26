Driver charged in fatal crash at Avenue N and South Bryant

Antonio Jose Gonzales

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 17-year-old driver involved in the March 18, 2021, fatal crash at Avenue N and South Bryant Boulevard has been charged with Evading Arrest Detention Causing Death.

Prior to the crash, Gonzales was operating a gray Chevrolet Equinox traveling south on South Bryant exceeding speeds of ten (10) miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

A San Angelo Police Department Traffic Officer who was working stationary radar traffic enforcement observed the violation and activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop; however, Gonzales failed to stop, accelerated, ran a red light, and collided with another vehicle. The crash resulted in the death of three of Gonzales’s four passengers — a 16-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene and a 17-year-old female was later pronounced deceased at Shannon Medical Center. A 12-year-old male passenger was pronounced deceased at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, late last night.

Gonzales has been incarcerated in the Tom Green County Jail since March 19, 2021, on unrelated charges. Gonzales’s bond was set at $150,000.00.

Additional charges are pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

Source: San Angelo Police Department