SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Details about the armed response on Wildewood near Bowie Elementary have been revealed after law enforcement have withdrawn from the scene.

According to a statement from Precinct 2 Constable, Deen Dickson, the situation began after Precinct 2 was issued a writ of re-entry (an order requiring a landlord to let you back into the place you are renting if the landlord improperly locks you out).

Dickson said that an individual had wanted to go back to the house they had been staying to retrieve a bag of clothes. Once law enforcement arrived on the scene, they attempted to make contact with the subject currently in the residence, trying both the front and back doors of the residence.

The back door had been left unlocked and Dickson was able to advise the subject that law enforcement was there under court order to retrieve the property. Eventually, the subject exited the residence and was observed to have a weapon before re-entering.

Bowie Elementary went on a temporary hold out of an abundance of caution due to police activity in the area. The hold has since been lifted.

SAPD, TGCS and DPS arrived to assist, and several more attempts were made to bring the subject back out and negotiate.

The Judge and Tom Green County Constables came to the conclusion that retrieving the clothes was not more important than the safety of the law enforcement agents on the scene.

“I’d like to thank all the response from local law enforcement, it was very well appreciated,” said Dickson.