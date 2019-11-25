Breaking News
Decades-old murder cold case solved in WF

Decades-old murder cold case solved in WF

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A four-decades-old cold case homicide involving a Wichita Falls man has been solved by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Detective John Laughlin announced a break in the case of Richard Michael Willoughby. In 1980, his body was found at Lake Wichita by the dam.

Laughlin said a suspect has been identified as Daniel Adolf Edwards, who is awaiting extradition from Georgia.

This arrest comes months after the police department implemented a new strategy in hopes of better solving some of its cold cases.

In August, Laughlin was assigned to investigate cold cases full time, which is a first for the department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.