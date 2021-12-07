Day 2 of Jennings murder trial focused on evidence

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The second day in the murder trial of Stephen Jennings focused on the testimony of Tom Green County Sheriff’s investigator Corey Speck and evidence that was collected in 2017 — one piece of which was the toothbrush of victim Eric Torrez.

Speck began his testimony before lunch on Wednesday, December 7, 2021, and spoke about multiple pieces of evidence that were seized in July and August of 2017.

Under one warrant, for the search of Jenning’s home on Duckworth Road, a mop bucket, mop head, blood swabs, drywall samples, and tennis shoes belonging to Jennings were collected. According to Speck, these items were collected for blood analysis and bullet fragments.

The toothbrush of Eric Torrez was collected from a different location in August of 2017 and taken to a Department of Public Safety crime lab.

The trial will continue Wednesday, December 8, 2021.