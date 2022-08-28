SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website.

1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis Hearn

At the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed forces.

Through interviews with close friends it is believed that on September 30, 1984, around 9:00 pm, Hearn and several friends were walking around the Sulfur Draw area along the Concho River near downtown San Angelo. It is also believed that for some unknown reason Hearn became separated from his friends and during this time of separation a person or persons physically attacked Hearn. At approximately 9:30 pm a friend of hearn located his submerged deceased body in the Sulfur Draw. Bexar County Medical Examiners concluded that Hearns’s death was the result of freshwater drowning.

Those responsible for the murder most likely carry around an enormous amount of guilt. Typically this will change a person’s personality and behavior. If someone saw a big change in a person who was close to Hearn, the identity of the person could assist law enforcement in solving the murder.

1995 Murder Christopher Shawn Hayes

On November 7, 1995, between 8:10 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. a person or persons entered Christopher Shawn Hayes 1818 Shady Hill Circle residence. At approximately 8:20 p.m. a female companion of Hayes (who was living at the residence) and her two small children arrived at the residence. As she was maneuvering through the residence she encountered a masked male subject who was pointing a gun at her.

At approximately 12 a.m. the female companion noticed car lights shining on the house and heard a vehicle pulling up to the residence. A few minutes later she heard a knock on one of the windows and then Hayes entered the residence through the front door. Upon entering the residence Hayes was shot at least one time. The female companion then heard the front door to the residence close and heard her vehicle start and drive off. It is believed that the assailant drove her vehicle to another location where he switched vehicles (possibly near or at Lake Nasworthy).

It is believed that someone observed the male subject switching vehicles and if they did this is information that could assist law enforcement in solving Hayes’ murder.

2008 Murder of Juan Ibarra

On December 12, 2008, at approximately 1:20 a.m. San Angelo Police and Fire Department responded to a report of gunshots inside 710 East Avenue D Street. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered Ibarra in the living room of the home with at least one gunshot wound. A short time later, Justice of the Peace Martinez pronounced Ibarra dead.

Investigators believe Ibarra may have been murdered by someone who knew him and that there may have been more than one suspect involved. Witnesses stated they saw a red or maroon passenger car driving in the alley adjacent to the home shortly after law enforcement was notified of the shooting. The specific motive for the murder is still unknown. Ibarra was described as having few enemies, was very well-liked, and left behind two young daughters.

Law enforcement is seeking information regarding any contact persons may have had with Ibarra during the evening hours of December 11 or the early morning hours of December 12, 2008. If anyone saw a vehicle or individuals at the residence during the time of the shooting or if you know who could have committed the murder, please notify law enforcement immediately.

2009 Murder of Randy Lee Cave

On January 15, 2009, Randy Lee Cave was found dead inside his home in the 2200 block of Waco Street in San Angelo, Texas. The investigation revealed Cave died of a single gunshot wound. Police found no signs of forced entry or a struggle.

Investigators believe Cave may have been murdered by someone who knew him.

Cave, 55 years old at the time of his death, was the owner of Tennis Auction Co. located in San Angelo. He was well-known throughout the community as a generous man who ran the local youth bowling association.

The last time Cave was seen in public was on January 14, 2009, at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the Stadium Lanes Bowling Center in San Angelo. It is believed that prior to arriving at Stadium Lanes, Cave made a couple of stops to take care of personal business. Subsequent investigation indicates that Cave stayed at Stadium Lanes for a brief time visiting with friends and patrons before departing for his residence on Waco Street. It is believed that Cave may have made a couple of personal stops after departing Stadium Lanes on his way home. Law enforcement is seeking information regarding any contact that persons may have had with Cave or sightings of Cave on the afternoon and continuing into the evening hours of January 14, 2009. If anyone saw Cave driving around, stopping at businesses or residences, had contact with him, or saw activity at or around his home on Waco Street during this time frame, please notify law enforcement immediately.

SAPD information line: 325-657-4411

CC SAPD