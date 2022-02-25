SAN ANGELO, Texas – A Concho Valley man was sentenced by a State District Judge this month to five years of probation after being indicted on a charge of Criminal Negligent Homicide in March 2021.

A Tom Green County Grand Jury indicted 54-year-old Oral Kevin Thorp of Knickerbocker on the charge stemming from a traffic collision on Highway 67 in 2018.

48-year-old Roy Carrillo died of his injuries.

After agreeing to a plea deal, Thorp turned himself in to the Tom Green County Jail.

A Judge sentenced Thorp to five years of probation under the Concho Valley Community Supervision and Corrections Department.