Concho Pearl Ice House Stabbing Suspect Apprehended

SAN ANGELO, TX — The 37-year-old man wanted in connection to the September 12, 2019 double stabbing at the Concho Pearl Ice House has been arrested.

This morning, San Angelo Police and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office officials developed information about Robert Espinosa Garcia Jr.’s whereabouts. He was located around 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 100 block of North Emerick Street and taken into custody without incident.

Garcia had a warrant of arrest for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon as well as a Parole Violation Warrant.