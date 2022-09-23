COLEMAN, Texas – A Coleman Police Department officer discharged his firearm on Wednesday, Sept. 21 after a man was found on a bicycle threatening people with a sword the department shared via social media.

In the release from the department, an officer responded to a call at the corner of West Mesquite Street and Nueces Street at approximately 10 a.m. When the officer arrived, Santos Mendoza III was found on a bicycle, threatening people with a sword.

CPD says the officer discharged his firearm during the interaction with Mendoza. The department shares that Mendoza was taken to the Coleman County Medical Center for treatment.

Mendoza has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace Officer.

The Texas Ranger Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating as of September 21st.