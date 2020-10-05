Car catches fire after striking utility pole on North Main Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just before midnight, San Angelo Police responded to an accident involving one vehicle that crashed into a utility pole outside the Allsups Parking Lot on North Main Street.

Officers said the woman lost control of her vehicle, struck the light pole, proceeded to leave the scene after the vehicle caught fire.

Officers also said that the woman appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

The woman is booked at the Tom Green County Jail.

The accident is still under investigation. We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.