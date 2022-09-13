SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Bronte man was arrested in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 12, 2022, during what police say was the attempted burglary of nine storage units in north San Angelo.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to Freedom Self Storage at 910 West 29th Street just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday for a burglary in progress. When they arrived, police say they found 39-year-old Colby Davis in the act of burglarizing a storage unit.

Officers later found nine storage units on the property that had been tampered with and Davis was taken into custody for outstanding Tom Green County warrants for criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of fewer than 2oz of marijuana.

Police say that detectives are still trying to locate the owners of the units that were burglarized or tampered with. Davis may face additional charges as the investigation continues.