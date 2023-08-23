Bell County (FOX 44/KWKT) — Fort Cavazos law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat that prompted Venable Village Elementary School to be evacuated this morning. One person was taken into custody.

The threat did not directly involve the school, but students were moved to a safe location on school property. Fort Cavazos Director of Public Affairs Tom Rheinlander says they returned to class a short time later.

Rheinlander says Ft. Cavazos takes threats seriously and criminal charges will be filed if necessary.

The name of the person taken into custody and the nature of the bomb threat have not been released. FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.