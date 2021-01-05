Austin Police shoot, kill driver who cut off, pointed gun at off-duty officer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Responding Austin police officers shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning after an initial altercation on the road involving that man and an off-duty police officer who was in his personal car. A woman was also shot and police found a baby uninjured in the back seat.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the off-duty officer told them the man cut him off in traffic just after 12:30 a.m. and then pointed a gun at him.

“The officer fired at the suspect at this point. Multiple rounds were fired by the officer,” Manley said. The officer called 911 and continued to follow the car south down Wickersham Lane near Oltorf Street in southeast Austin.

Eventually the car came to a stop at 12:37 a.m., and responding on-duty officers arrived.

Manley says the officers told the man in English and Spanish to get away from his car and to put his hands in the air, but he did not listen. Instead, Manley said the man walked around the car to the rear passenger side door and reached inside.

“As he reaches into the vehicle the on-duty Austin police officer fired shots at him, striking him at that moment and then he goes down,” Manley said.

Officers pronounced the man dead at the scene. They also found what they believe is his gun.

“We have located a firearm where this scene ended where the car is right now and that is believed to be the same firearm,” Manley said.

They also found the woman who had been in the passenger seat was shot and there was an uninjured baby.

Manley did not say how the woman was shot or who shot her. She is 33 years old. Emergency crews took her to the hospital where she had surgery. Manley said her vital signs are currently stable. As for the baby, Manley says they are trying to get the child reunited with family members.

“We also know that there was an infant child in this car who was not injured who was also transported to the hospital with APD victim services and are working on placement arrangements for that child,” Manley said.

Possibility that road rage led to this incident?

While Chief Manley’s account of what led to the initial shooting sounded like it might be road rage, he said it is too early to go there.

“Well I’m not going to speculate about what led up to any of this, Manley said. “I can only put out the facts that we know right now and that is as our officer turned onto Wickersham he said this car cut around him, pulled up beside him and again pointed a firearm at him.”

Body cameras captured deadly shooting but not initial confrontation

Manley said police body cameras the arriving officers were wearing captured the deadly shooting and the man reaching into his vehicle.

The off-duty officer was not wearing a body cam, so there was no video of the initial confrontation or shooting. Manley is asking the public for its help.

“We’re asking anyone that was in this neighborhood that saw any part of this interaction to please call us and identify yourself so we can interview you. If you have video of this interaction, that will be very important with our ongoing investigation,” Manley said.

Austin Police investigating after a shooting involving two officers on January 5, 2021. (KXAN: Julie Karam)

What happens next?

Both officers are on administrative leave. One officer has been with the department for five years. The other two years. Neither was hurt. Manley did not clarify which one was the off-duty officer or on-duty officer.

He did say this will be a lengthy investigation.

“This is a very dynamic and unfolding investigation right now as I’ve laid out and there’s a lot of work that will continue through the early morning and throughout the day today,” he said.