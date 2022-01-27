SAN ANGELO, Texas — Officers with the San Angelo Police Department were involved in a brief standoff with an armed suspect in San Angelo this morning, Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Police say the incident began early this morning when they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Howard Street for a domestic disturbance.

Officers learned Curtis Moore, 45, had been involved in a domestic disturbance with his mother at the address and were able to find her a safe place for the rest of the night while they attempted to contact Moore.

Later in the morning, police received a call from Moore’s father, who said Moore had fired a pistol towards a neighbor’s home, striking the property but not injuring any people.

Police say a brief standoff took place during which they were able to contact Moore 4 or 5 times via cell phone and eventually convince him to surrender himself.







A standoff at Howard Street and Forest Park Avenue has ended peacefully. One man is in custody. More details tonight! @ksannews @klstnews pic.twitter.com/k6ztoj1uty — Jaelin Lewis (@photogjae_cv) January 27, 2022

According to the police, no one was injured during the standoff and the incident is being investigated by the SAPD Criminal Investigation Division.

No charges have yet been filed.