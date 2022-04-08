SAN ANGELO, Texas — A suspect who successfully evaded apprehension by the San Angelo Police Department earlier this week has been arrested in a Dallas hotel.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, 25-year-old Domingo Gomez, of San Angelo was arrested in Dallas after SAPD received a tip that he was hiding out in a Dallas hotel room. SAPD contacted Dallas police who were able to take Gomez into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Gomez evaded arrest in San Angelo on Wednesday after SAPD officers attempted to pull him over and take him into custody. Gomez sped through part of east San Angelo before crashing into a fence on the 600 block of Spencer Street. Gomez then escaped on foot and became the subject of a San Angelo Police Department “Wanted Wednesdays” Facebook post.

SAPD says the public’s assistance was pivotal in locating Gomez and that information provided to the department ultimately resulted in Gomez’s arrest.