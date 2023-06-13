SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A fugitive with multiple warrants for sex crimes against children out of Arizona has been arrested in Tom Green County.

Alan Sabo Mugshot CC TGCS

Alan Sabo was booked into the Tom Green County Sherriff’s Office at 12:28 p.m. on June 13, 2023. He was charged as a ‘miscellaneous fugitive from justice’.

According to Texas DPS, Sabo was wanted for multiple warrants for sex crimes against children originating out of Arizona.

In previous reporting by 13 News out of Arizona in 2020, Sabo was one of 11 individuals arrested by officers in Phoenix after the conclusion of an online sex crimes investigation. Sabo was arrested for Child Sex Trafficking and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor.

At this time Sabo is waiting for extradition back to Arizona.