ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Another Abilene suspect has been arrested for a murder in San Angelo, and a fourth remains wanted for the crime.

Eric Anthony Aguillon was booked into the Taylor County Jail for Capital Murder Thursday. He is the third of four suspects facing murder charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Jacob Hernandez, 29.

Two other suspects – Abilene teen Francisco Isiah Morales and San Angelo man David Rodriguez – were previously arrested and charged.

The fourth suspect, Amethyst Deanda, is still at large.

Hernandez was shot in the chest and killed at the Nueva Vista Apartments in San Angelo in the early morning hours of May 26.

Court documents reveal police arrived at the complex to investigate a reported shooting and found Hernandez dead inside his apartment.

There was also a firearm located on the steps leading to the apartment, as well as damage to the door.

Surveillance video obtained during the investigation shows a car drive up to the complex just before the shooting. Two masked subjects got out and went to the breezeway near the apartment where Hernandez was found dead.

One suspect was seen on camera carrying a backpack that was later found at the scene. It was this backpack that ultimately allowed investigators to identify Morales as the suspect responsible for Hernandez’s death.

Morales was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home in Abilene.

The other suspects’ alleged involvement in the crime has not been publicly disclosed.