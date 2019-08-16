An Ohio man committed 10 felonies and 2 misdemeanors within 21 minutes

(CNN) – An Ohio man committed 10 felonies and two misdemeanors against seven people within a span of 21 minutes, authorities say.

Rodney Edward King Jr., 29, was indicted by a grand jury on the charges related to the incidents that happened August 6 between 9:54 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. in Franklin County, Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said Thursday.

“During a half-hour time span, this man went from one location to the next, within a one block radius, committing multiple felonies against seven different victims,” he said.

The indictment alleges King robbed five random homes, attempted to enter a cab and threw a rock at the vehicle, causing damage. From there, he got on a bus, pulled out a screwdriver and swung it at the driver, hitting the driver in the foot, O’Brien said.

Officers were dispatched after police started to receive numerous calls on the crime spree. King was arrested immediately.

King’s charges include aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and aggravated menacing, the prosecutor said.

His court date is set for Monday in Columbus. Information on his attorney was not immediately available.