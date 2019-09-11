An employee stabbed 5 people at a Florida workplace after a dispute

Authorities respond to the scene at Dyke Industries, a door manufacturer.

(CNN) – The suspect in a workplace mass stabbing, which took place early Wednesday, was an employee at the company who sought out his victims, Florida police said.

Antwann D. Brown, 41, is accused of stabbing five employees with a folding knife at Dyke Industries, Tallahassee police said.

All five stabbing victims were transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. The hospital said earlier it had taken in six patients from the attack.

“One patient is in serious condition; two patients are in fair condition; and two patients are in good condition,” a statement from the hospital read.

The attack Wednesday morning took place at Dyke Industries manufactures doors and is “the largest online retailer of wood, steel and fiberglass exterior, interior, storm and patio doors and door products in the US today,” its website says.

After the attack, Brown tried to flee the building, said Steve Outlaw, the interim Tallahassee police chief.

But several employees armed themselves with whatever they could, engaged the suspect, and held him on the ground until officers arrived, police said.

While the suspect apparently sought out his victims, there was no evidence that the attack was premeditated, Outlaw said.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Brown had worked at Dyke Industries for over 3 months and had no known employment issues, police said.

However, Brown had some type of dispute at work Wednesday morning prior to the attack. Brown was asked to clock out as a result, the acting police chief said, without giving more details about the dispute.

The suspect clocked out at 8:20 a.m. — 17 minutes before police responded to a report of a stabbing.