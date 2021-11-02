Affidavit: Duo shot, killed man to steal 10 pounds of pot; Victim identified

EL PASO, Texas (Nexstar) – The victim in last Thursday night’s shooting in West El Paso was shot and killed over ten pounds of marijuana, according to an affidavit from El Paso Police.

The affidavit identifies 22-year-old Jacal Jacob Allen as the victim in the shooting that took place in the parking lot of a West El Paso McDonald’s on Thursday, October 28.

The documents, which charge 24-year-old Tranquil Card and 22-year-old Robron Lewis with Capital Murder, detail a drug deal turned robbery, with the shooting taking place right in front of Allen’s girlfriend as they sat in his car in front of the fast food restaurant.

According to the affidavit, Allen was first shot through the window, as he sat in the driver’s seat of the car; once he got out, Card allegedly shot him several more times, as Lewis opened the back door of the car and took the bag of marijuana.

Allen’s girlfriend told police that he had exchanged texts with Card earlier, setting up the drug deal. She added that they had both previously ‘hung out’ with Card in the past.

The shooting was witnessed by an off-duty EPPD officer, who just happened to be stopped at the traffic light some thirty yards away.

Once Card and Lewis fled, the officer followed them and was able to provide a description to the other officers involved in the chase.

Both Card and Lewis abandoned the car a few miles away, near UTEP and then ran into the campus. Officers found both men hiding behind the curtains of the UTEP Dinner Theater and were arrested.