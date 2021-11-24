Abilene Police identify Lubbock man killed in early morning stabbing

ABILENE and LUBBOCK, Texas – Abilene Police identified the victim of a deadly stabbing as Matthew Charles Fouse, 42, “with a listed address from Lubbock.”

Police said there was a call in North Abilene at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday for a stabbing. Fouse was stabbed multiple times, APD said.

“Police secured the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” APD also said.

Officers found an 18-year-old who was identified as a suspect, however, the name was withheld until charges could be filed.

The following is the full statement from APD:

The Abilene Police Department Major Investigations Bureau is Investigating an early morning homicide in north Abilene. Dispatch received a call of an injured subject, stabbing, at 2:39 a.m., on Wednesday, November 24. Officers arrived and located a 42 year old male suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police secured the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the 1300 block of Mesquite. Charges are pending. Next of kin notification has been made. The victim is 42-year-old Matthew Charles Fouse, with a listed address from Lubbock.

This investigation is ongoing and name of the suspect will be released once he is charged.