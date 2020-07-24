Abilene parents arrested two months after 22-month-old found unresponsive

ABILENE, Texas – According to the Abilene Police Department, APD officers and paramedics were dispatched to a home in the 5300 Block of Taos Dr. in Southwest Abilene on May 22, 2020. The call was regarding an injured person.

When first responders arrived, they found a 22-month-old who was unresponsive. Police say a short time later the child was pronounced deceased.

APD said in a statement:

The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to the scene and began an investigation. On Thursday, July 23, 2020, the investigation led to the arrest of both parents, 24-year-old D’Airess Fuller and 24-year-old Teliea Thomas. Both were taken into custody and charged with First Degree Felony Injury to a Child. They were transported to the Taylor County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.