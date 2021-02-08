Abilene apartment fire displaces 65, suspect in custody

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 65 people have been displaced after an apartment fire broke out in Abilene Sunday morning. Authorities believe the fire may have been intentionally set, and a suspect is in custody.

Kevin Spurlock

Kevin Spurlock, 31, was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail. He is charged with Arson and Terroristic Threat to a Family.

According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department, at approximately 6:19 a.m., they responded to a structure fire located at the 3200 block of North 3th street, Briarwood Apartments.

“Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames showing from multiple apartments. The structure fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm and then a third alarm. The crews were forced to make a defensive, exterior attack.”

21 apartments were currently affected by the fire and the Red Cross is assisting the residents of these apartments, they are currently working on securing hotels and motels for their residents.

There were no injuries reported.

At this time, the fire remains under investigation and the damage is estimated to be over $500,000.