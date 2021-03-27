8-year sentence handed down after man violates probation with more felony charges

Favian Martinez

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Narrative of case from the district attorney’s office: “On February 4, 2015, Favian Martinez was placed on probation eight years for the charge of Burglary of a Habitation. On May 24, 2019, a motion to revoke the defendant’s probation was filed by the district attorney’s office alleging that the defendant violated his conditions of probation.

“On March 24, 2021, judge Ben Woodward presided over a hearing to determine whether or not the defendant had violated his probation and, if so, to decide the appropriate punishment. At the hearing, the state presented evidence that the defendant violated multiple conditions of his probation including the commission of several new felony offenses while on probation.

“After two days of trial, and after hearing all of the evidence, Judge Woodward found that the defendant had violated his probation. Judge Woodward revoked the 25-year-old defendant’s probation and sentenced him to eight years confinement in the penitentiary.

Judge Woodward, in sentencing this defendant, noted that being granted probation was the defendant’s chance to show the court that he could be a law-abiding citizen and take responsibility for his actions. Judge Woodward stated that the defendant’s continued minimization of his criminal activity and drug use showed that he had failed to take that chance seriously.”

Comment on case by the district attorney’s office:

“The district attorney’s office would like to thank judge Woodward for his careful consideration of this case. While COVID restrictions have made criminal trials extremely difficult, we applaud judge Woodward’s resolve and commitment to continuing forward with a fair trial while also ensuring the safety of all parties throughout the proceedings.

“We thank the witnesses involved for their testimony so that justice could be done. Justice in this case could not have come without their help and courage to speak the truth. Prosecuting this case required a team effort from many different agencies including the San Angelo Police Department and the Concho Valley Community Supervision and Corrections Department.

“We thank everyone involved for their hard work and flexibility navigating trial during COVID. The district attorney’s office remains committed to seeking justice for our community.”