6/27/19 Jail Log

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Mischief: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Public Intoxication: 2

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Possession: 5

Misc CPF: 4

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc FTA: 2

Theft: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597



Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



PEDROZA, JULIA

Booking #:

422026

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 4:47 am

Charges:

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GARCIA, RENE

Booking #:

422025

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 3:29 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

REYES, JUAN

Booking #:

422024

Release Date:

06-27-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 1:09 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC ALCOHOL – MINOR CONSUMING

$1364.00

View Profile >>>

CHADWICK, KEVIN

Booking #:

422023

Booking Date:

06-27-2019 – 12:45 am

Charges:

54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ARDILA, CINDY

Booking #:

422022

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 11:28 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 5

$642.00

View Profile >>>

ANSARI, YASMINE

Booking #:

422021

Release Date:

06-27-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 10:24 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

CLARK, MICHAEL

Booking #:

422019

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 8:23 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA X 1

$482.00

View Profile >>>

MCCARTHY, ANTHONY

Booking #:

422020

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 8:21 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

MISC FTA X1

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$924.00

View Profile >>>

FIELDS, CEDRIC

Booking #:

422018

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 6:49 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LINN, CHELSEA

Booking #:

422017

Release Date:

06-27-2019 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 6:06 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

WEBER, MAX

Booking #:

422016

Release Date:

06-26-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 4:02 pm

Charges:

MISC FTA X 5

$3633.00

View Profile >>>

SEPHUS, SADARIAN

Booking #:

422015

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 3:32 pm

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SEPHUS, KEYONTAE

Booking #:

422013

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 3:22 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

BLANEK, COLIN

Booking #:

422012

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 2:25 pm

Charges:

23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PUENTE, LISA

Booking #:

422011

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 2:20 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$482.00

View Profile >>>

WILSON, CHRISTIAN

Booking #:

422010

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 2:11 pm

Charges:

23990196 GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, RAYMUNDO

Booking #:

422009

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 1:52 pm

Charges:

54040009 RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25)

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER $100.00

$2648.00

View Profile >>>

MCDANIEL, RAYMOND

Booking #:

422008

Release Date:

06-26-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 1:38 pm

Charges:

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC FTA X 1

$1808.00

View Profile >>>

BARRERA, JOE

Booking #:

422007

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 12:44 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BALLARD, JOHN

Booking #:

422006

Release Date:

06-26-2019 – 1:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 12:19 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

GAUDIN, KEVIN

Booking #:

422005

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 11:44 am

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HARRELL, AARON

Booking #:

422004

Release Date:

06-26-2019 – 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 9:32 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X 1

PW.ED NO HUNTERS EDUCATION

$489.00

View Profile >>>

Green, David.

Booking #:

422003

Release Date:

06-26-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 9:08 am

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SOSA, ERICA

Booking #:

422002

Release Date:

06-26-2019 – 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 9:03 am

Charges:

35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

Morris, Brittany

Booking #:

422001

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 8:59 am

Charges:

13990043 VOP*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC CPF X 1

$15000.00

View Profile >>>

TREGO, JAMES

Booking #:

422000

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 7:08 am

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

View Profile >>>