6/26/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Misc CPF: 2
- Possession: 3
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Harassment: 1
- Driving While License Invalid: 2
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1
- Comm: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution: 1
- DOC Abusive Language: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
VAZQUEZ, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
421999
Booking Date:
06-26-2019 – 3:17 am
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
GUZMAN, CONSTANCE
Booking #:
421998
Booking Date:
06-26-2019 – 1:54 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x5
No Bond
HAMM, BILLY
Booking #:
421997
Release Date:
06-26-2019 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
06-26-2019 – 1:06 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, JAVIER
Booking #:
421996
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 11:22 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LEAMING, TARA
Booking #:
421995
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1724.00
YELL, ASHLEY
Booking #:
421994
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 7:49 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LIRA, DANIELA
Booking #:
421993
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 7:09 pm
Charges:
35990002 *GJI* – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
SIRES, RICKY
Booking #:
421992
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
13160012 HARASSMENT
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MCMULLIN, BETH
Booking #:
421991
Release Date:
06-25-2019 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
ER *CPF* EXPIRED REGISTRATION
SP *CPF* SPEEDING
No Bond
HOOD, TERRANCE
Booking #:
421990
Release Date:
06-25-2019 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 4:12 pm
Charges:
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
$1752.00
RUIZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
421989
Release Date:
06-25-2019 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
36010005 *MTR* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
$10000.00
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
421988
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
54999999 COMM X 2
No Bond
ELKINS, JARED
Booking #:
421987
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
MARTINEZ, ROSE
Booking #:
421986
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 *MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
WARD, DOROTHY
Booking #:
421985
Release Date:
06-26-2019 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
ENRIQUEZ, ELIJAH
Booking #:
421984
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 11:56 am
Charges:
48990002 *VOP* HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION
MISC PARKED IN A NO PARKING ZONE
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)
$270.00
RIOS, ASHLEY
Booking #:
421983
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 11:37 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
421982
Release Date:
06-25-2019 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 11:32 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
$442.00
DAVIS, ANTHONY
Booking #:
421981
Release Date:
06-25-2019 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 8:12 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
$910.00
SMITH, KAYLYN
Booking #:
421980
Release Date:
06-25-2019 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2019 – 7:55 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
