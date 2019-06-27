6/26/19 Jail Log

CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Possession: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Harassment: 1
  • Driving While License Invalid: 2
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1
  • Comm: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution: 1
  • DOC Abusive Language: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

VAZQUEZ, CHRISTIAN

Booking #:

421999

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 3:17 am

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$500.00

View Profile >>>

GUZMAN, CONSTANCE

Booking #:

421998

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 1:54 am

Charges:

MISC CPF x5

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HAMM, BILLY

Booking #:

421997

Release Date:

06-26-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

06-26-2019 – 1:06 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, JAVIER

Booking #:

421996

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 11:22 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LEAMING, TARA

Booking #:

421995

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 8:11 pm

Charges:

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1

$1724.00

View Profile >>>

YELL, ASHLEY

Booking #:

421994

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 7:49 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LIRA, DANIELA

Booking #:

421993

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 7:09 pm

Charges:

35990002 *GJI* – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SIRES, RICKY

Booking #:

421992

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 6:13 pm

Charges:

13160012 HARASSMENT
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MCMULLIN, BETH

Booking #:

421991

Release Date:

06-25-2019 – 10:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 5:08 pm

Charges:

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
ER *CPF* EXPIRED REGISTRATION
SP *CPF* SPEEDING

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HOOD, TERRANCE

Booking #:

421990

Release Date:

06-25-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 4:12 pm

Charges:

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

$1752.00

View Profile >>>

RUIZ, CARLOS

Booking #:

421989

Release Date:

06-25-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 3:59 pm

Charges:

36010005 *MTR* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

$10000.00

View Profile >>>

GARCIA, JIMMY

Booking #:

421988

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 3:34 pm

Charges:

54999999 COMM X 2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ELKINS, JARED

Booking #:

421987

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 3:04 pm

Charges:

54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, ROSE

Booking #:

421986

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 2:45 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 *MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WARD, DOROTHY

Booking #:

421985

Release Date:

06-26-2019 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 2:33 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

ENRIQUEZ, ELIJAH

Booking #:

421984

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 11:56 am

Charges:

48990002 *VOP* HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION
MISC PARKED IN A NO PARKING ZONE
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)

$270.00

View Profile >>>

RIOS, ASHLEY

Booking #:

421983

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 11:37 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MONTES, CRUZ

Booking #:

421982

Release Date:

06-25-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 11:32 am

Charges:

53999999 DOC ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

$442.00

View Profile >>>

DAVIS, ANTHONY

Booking #:

421981

Release Date:

06-25-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 8:12 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA

$910.00

View Profile >>>

SMITH, KAYLYN

Booking #:

421980

Release Date:

06-25-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-25-2019 – 7:55 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

