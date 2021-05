BOWIE, Md. (WDVM) — Officials from The Bowie Police Department arrived at the area of 16400 block of Governors Bridge Rd. around 6:15 pm Monday night in response to an “unknown trouble call.”

According to police, a three-year-old was found on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the child is currently in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide updates as they become available.