KIMBLE, Texas — On August 7, 2022 at 1:29 PM a vehicle attempting to evade Police crashed, leading to the death of all three occupants.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu when the vehicle evaded at which point a pursuit ensued. Kimble County Sheriff’s Office Deputies deployed a tire deflation device that the driver intentionally swerved.

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed a second tire deflation device to attempt to slow down the vehicle in a safe manner however the driver attempted to swerve around the tire deflation device for the second time at which point he lost control and went over it, sending the vehicle off the roadway striking multiple trees and a metal fence on US 377, approximately 3 miles south of Junction, Texas.

The driver was Exavion Dontrelle Mackey, 31 years old, and the passengers were Silvia Ruiz-Hernandez, 30 years old, and Pedro Luis Hernandez Ruiz, 41 years old. Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.